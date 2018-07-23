Slash Calories with Hungry Girl's Version of a Classic Mai Tai

Lisa Lillien is the author of the popular Hungry Girl website and email newsletter, featuring smart, funny advice on guilt-free eating. She is also the author of twelve books, six of which debuted at number one on the New York Times Best Sellers list. Read her PEOPLE.com blog every Monday for slimmed-down celebrity recipes and more.

A fruity drink with an umbrella is one of the best things to pair with hot weather! The Mai Tai is a classic that (unlike your dad’s Hawaiian shirts) never goes out of style.

For this recipe, I slashed the standard calorie count without losing the flavor and the fun.

My Oh Mai Tai

Serves 1

2 oz. calorie-free lemon-lime soda

2 oz. pineapple-orange juice

1 oz. rum

3 drops almond extract

1 no-calorie sweetener packet

½ oz. dark spiced rum

Optional garnish: pineapple wedge

1. In a glass or shaker, mix all ingredients except spiced rum.

2. Pour into a glass filled with ice. Top with spiced rum

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Nutritional Information: 133 calories, 0g total fat (0g sat fat), 18mg sodium, 9g carbs, 0g fiber, 7g sugars, 0g protein

