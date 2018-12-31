Celebrate New Year's Eve with Hungry Girl's Low-Calorie Cocktail Recipe

Lisa Lillien
December 31, 2018 11:00 AM

Lisa Lillien is the author of the popular Hungry Girl website and email newsletter, featuring smart, funny advice on guilt-free eating. She is also the author of twelve books, six of which debuted at number one on the New York Times Best Sellers list. Read her PEOPLE.com blog every Monday for slimmed-down celebrity recipes and more.

It’s the end of the year, and I am ready to party. For me, that means mixing up drinks ahead of time so I can celebrate uninterrupted all night long.

This recipe is tasty, low in sugar, and a total crowd pleaser.

Sassy Spiked Pink Lemonade Pitcher
Serves 8

3 lemons
48 oz. (6 cups) club soda
16 oz. (2 cups) diet cranberry juice drink
12 oz. (1½ cups) vodka
2 individual packets (about 2 tsp.) sugar-free pink lemonade powdered drink mix
8 packets natural no-calorie sweetener

1. Squeeze juice from the lemons into a large pitcher. Add remaining ingredients, and stir well.
2. Serve over ice.

Prep: 10 minutes

HG Alternative: For a mocktail spin, ditch the vodka and increase the club soda by 12 oz. (1 1/2 cups).

Nutritional Information: (about 8 oz.): 110 calories, 0g total fat (0g sat fat), 67mg sodium, 3g carbs, 0g fiber, 1g sugars, 0g protein

‘Til next time… Chew the right thing!

