Hungry Girl Shares Her Recipe for Veggie-Packed Tuna Salad

Who hasn’t had their day saved by a can or pouch of tuna that they’ve been storing in their pantry?

What I don’t love is how most conventional tuna salad is pretty heavy in the calorie department, thanks to too much mayo and creamy dressing.

Today, I’m sharing my go-to tuna salad recipe: packed with veggies and dressed with high-flavor, calorie-slashed ingredients. Now who’s saving the day? (Tuna. It’s still tuna.)

Veggie-Loaded Tangy Tuna Salad

Serves 4

One 12-oz. can or pouch albacore tuna packed in water, drained and flaked

1 cup finely chopped red and yellow bell peppers

½ cup finely chopped carrots

½ cup finely chopped celery

⅔ cup fat-free mayonnaise

1 tbsp. plus 1 tsp. honey mustard

2 tsp. sweet relish

⅛ tsp. each salt and black pepper, or more to taste

1. In a medium bowl, mix tuna with veggies. Add remaining ingredients, and mix until uniform.

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Nutritional Information: (about 3/4 cup): 150 calories, 2.5g total fat (<0.5g sat), 676mg sodium, 13g carbs, 2g fiber, 7g sugars, 18g protein

‘Til next time… Chew the right thing!