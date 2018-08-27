Hungry Girl's Bacon-Wrapped Hot Dogs Are the Perfect End-of-Summer Treat

Lisa Lillien is the author of the popular Hungry Girl website and email newsletter, featuring smart, funny advice on guilt-free eating. She is also the author of twelve books, six of which debuted at number one on the New York Times Best Sellers list. Read her PEOPLE.com blog every Monday for slimmed-down celebrity recipes and more.

With Labor Day around the corner, the time has come to pull out all the stops for the last summer cookout of the year. And these over-the-top dogs aren’t just packed with flavor — they also (in typical Hungry Girl fashion) have extremely impressive stats. Happy chewing!

Loaded Bacon-Wrapped Hot Dogs

Serves 4

4 hot dogs with about 40 calories and 1g fat or less each

4 slices turkey bacon or center-cut bacon

1 cup sliced onion

1 cup sliced red bell pepper

1 jalapeño pepper, seeded and sliced into strips (not rings)

2 tbsp. light mayonnaise

4 light hot dog buns (80 calories each)

4 tsp. yellow mustard

1. Carefully break 4 toothpicks in half. Wrap each hot dog in a slice of bacon and secure with a toothpick half at each end. Set aside.

2. Bring a large skillet or grill pan sprayed with nonstick spray to medium-high heat on the stove.

3. Add onion, bell pepper, and jalapeño pepper and cook until softened, about 4 minutes. Remove from the skillet/pan and set aside.

4. Remove the skillet/pan from heat, re-spray, and bring to medium heat. Add bacon-wrapped hot dogs and cook until bacon is crisp and fully cooked and hot dogs are heated through, about 6 minutes, rotating the hot dogs several times to evenly cook the bacon. Set aside.

5. Evenly spread mayo inside the buns. Remove toothpicks from the hot dogs and place a bacon-wrapped dog in each bun. Top each dog with 1 tsp. of mustard.

6. Evenly distribute veggie mixture among the dogs. Eat up!

RELATED VIDEO: Take 5: Five-Minute Caprese Garlic Flatbread

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 15 minutes

HG Alternative: Can’t locate any 80-calorie light hot dog buns? Just get the lowest-calorie buns you can find, and adjust the calorie count of this recipe accordingly.

Nutritional Information: (1 loaded hot dog): 199 calories, 6.5g total fat (1g sat fat), 876mg sodium, 27.5g carbs, 6.5g fiber, 6g sugars, 12.5g protein

‘Til next time… Chew the right thing!