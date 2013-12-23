Kristin Cavallari has come a long way since 'The Hills.' She's been involved in fundraising and awareness for AIDS research, appeared on 'Dancing with the Stars,' and designed shoes for Chinese Laundry. She's also married to Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler and is pregnant with their second child. (Awww!)

Lisa Lillien is the author of the popular Hungry Girl website and email newsletter, featuring smart, funny advice on guilt-free eating.

She is also the author of eight Hungry Girl cookbooks, five of which debuted at number one on the New York Times Best Sellers list. Read her PEOPLE.com blog every Monday for slimmed-down celebrity recipes and more.

In addition to all this, Kristin makes some mean [premium title=”Dark Chocolate Ice Cream Sandwiches” url=”https://www.people.com/people/premium/celebfood/recipe/0,,20740504,00.html”] with freshly baked cookies! Her recipe looks pretty great, but I’ve got a low-calorie swap that requires—get this—no cooking!

The secret ingredient is a 100-calorie muffin top. Vitalicious Deep Chocolate tops are so delicious, and they’re packed with fiber (9g in each muffin top!), which helps keep you full longer. You can find them in some grocery stores in the freezer aisle, or order them online. Then, whip up my Chocolate Hint-of-Mint Ice Cream Sandwich, and enjoy it the next time you sit down to binge-watch old episodes of Laguna Beach.

‘Til next time… Chew the right thing!

HG’s Chocolate Hint-of-Mint Ice Cream Sandwich

Makes 1

1 Vitalicious Deep Chocolate VitaTop, partially thawed

¼ cup light mint chocolate chip ice cream, slightly softened

1. Carefully slice VitaTop in half lengthwise (like you would a hamburger bun), so that you are left with 2 thin, round slices.

2. Spoon and spread ice cream onto the bottom Vita slice. Top with the other slice to form a sandwich.

3. Place on a plate and freeze until filling is firm, about 1 hour.