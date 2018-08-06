Cut the Carbs With Hungry Girl's Simple Hot Dog Skewer Recipe

Lisa Lillien is the author of the popular Hungry Girl website and email newsletter, featuring smart, funny advice on guilt-free eating. She is also the author of twelve books, six of which debuted at number one on the New York Times Best Sellers list. Read her PEOPLE.com blog every Monday for slimmed-down celebrity recipes and more.

These days, going bread-less is a big food trend. (Who needs the excess starchy carbs?) And while I love a lettuce-wrapped burger, I have other plans when it comes to hot dogs, namely, cutting them into chunks and threading them onto skewers!

Newsflash: Hot dogs taste great with grilled pineapple and cherry tomatoes. This recipe makes use of a grill pan, but you can cook the skewers on a grill too. Prepare to blow some minds at the next summer cookout.

Fresh & Fruity Hot Dog Skewers

Serves 2

4 hot dogs with about 40 calories and 1g fat or less each, each cut into 5 pieces

16 cherry tomatoes

16 pineapple chunks

1. Alternately skewer hot dog pieces, tomatoes, and pineapple chunks onto 4 skewers.

2. Spray a grill pan with nonstick spray, and bring to medium-high heat. Cook skewers for 3 minutes.

3. Flip skewers. Cook until tomatoes and pineapple have softened and are slightly blackened, 3 to 4 more minutes.

HG Tip: If using wooden skewers, soak in water for 20 minutes to prevent burning.

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 10 minutes

Nutritional Information: (2 skewers): 172 calories, 2g total fat (<0.5g sat fat), 880mg sodium, 26g carbs, 2.5g fiber, 18g sugars, 12g protein

