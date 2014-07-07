Image zoom

Lisa Lillien is the author of the popular Hungry Girl website and email newsletter, featuring smart, funny advice on guilt-free eating. She is also the author of nine books, six of which debuted at number one on the New York Times Best Sellers list. Read her PEOPLE.com blog every Monday for slimmed-down celebrity recipes and more.



Ah, summer! Get on out and enjoy that sunshine — but don’t forget to snack smart!

Take a Hike!

Hitting the trails like Vanessa Hudgens? It’s a great way to spend some of that weekend downtime. You’ll be getting exercise, but not in the way that’ll make you think “UGH, I’m exercising.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Of course, bringing along a good supply of drinking water when you hike is mandatory! And if you plan to snack while on the move, standard hiker foods like jerky and trail mix are great. Krave Jerky is one of my favorites, and it comes in a ton of great flavors — hello, Black Cherry Barbecue Pork! And since it’s easy to go overboard with trail mix — which often comes in multi-serving bags that seem like single servings — I love the perfectly portioned Emerald Breakfast On the Go! Nut & Granola Mix pouches.

Hit the Amusement Park!

A day at the theme park is always a blast (as long as you face the inevitable long lines with a smile of acceptance). Plan ahead by eating a satisfying meal before you head out — something with a good amount of protein and fiber. I like to start my day with a big bowl of oatmeal and some hard-boiled egg whites. Then pack some emergency snacks, like these fantastic finds!

When it comes to park purchases, you’re looking at water (gotta have it; hydration is important), smart splurges (cotton candy is much better than a giant funnel cake!), and maybe a light meal.

Movie Time!

So, you’ve elected to skip the SPF 50 and take in a big-budget blockbuster. (Who’s seen Mark Wahlberg in Transformers: Age of Extinction?!) But it’s easy to get into trouble at the concession stand.

Here’s the scoop: A large buttered popcorn can have between 850 and 1,500 calories and up to 130 grams of fat. An order of nachos (which are never as good as you want them to be!) can pack as many as 1,400 calories. And those candy stats might not seem too bad, but the package often contains 3 – 4 servings!

A large-but-discrete purse is the way to go. Before you leave home, pop a 100-calorie mini bag of 94% fat-free popcorn — you may wanna break it out while Godzilla is loudly smashing the city. And throw in a couple of Tootsie Pops — each has just 60 calories!

‘Til next time… Chew the right thing!

ul.stylized_links {

list-style-type: none;

padding-left: 0;

}

ul.stylized_links > li.stylized_link {

padding-bottom: 10px;