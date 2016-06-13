Hungry Girl: Try These Healthy Snacks Inspired by the New Summer Blockbusters

Lisa Lillien is the author of the popular Hungry Girl website and email newsletter, featuring smart, funny advice on guilt-free eating. She is also the author of eleven books, six of which debuted at number one on the New York Times Best Sellers list. Read her PEOPLE.com blog every Monday for slimmed-down celebrity recipes and more.

Summer means many things: vacations, amusement parks, baseball, barbecues – and the biggest, most fun movies of the year! Check out my healthy snack picks to get you in the mood for the season’s upcoming blockbusters.

Here’s a totally appropriate treat for under-the-sea fun: seaweed snacks! I’m a huge fan, and most single-serving packs have around 25 calories. I’m also obsessed with SeaSnax Chomperz, which feature an extra crunchy rice layer.

Nothing says Independence Day like patriotic fireworks, so why not whip up sparkler-inspired popcorn mix! In a quart-sized plastic bag, mix up 3 1/2 cups light popcorn, 1/2 cup freeze-dried strawberries, and 1/2 cup freeze-dried blueberries. Boom! A perfect light ‘n crunchy snack that’s also red, white, and blue.

So Hi-C Ecto Cooler may have returned for the movie franchise’s reboot, but that stuff is just a little too sugary for my taste. However, I do dig the idea of enjoying a refreshing green juice. Evolution Fresh’s Coconut Water and Greens is a balanced blend of fruit and greens, with only about 100 calories for the whole 15.2-oz. bottle – not too shabby!

This movie’s been out for a while now, but I couldn’t resist because… pizza! Hit the freezer aisle for a single-serve pie: I love Amy’s Light & Lean options. Or whip up this Cauliflower Crust Pepperoni Pizza to share with a pal… I think the artist-named reptiles would appreciate my culinary masterpiece!