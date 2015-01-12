Image zoom

Mid-January is the time most people seem to abandon their resolutions — after all, sticking to that smart-eating new year’s resolution is HARD. After the holidays, we’re so motivated to eat better, but that dedication frequently fizzles out a few weeks later. That’s why I’m sharing some guilt-free ways to enjoy the foods we all crave so that you can stick to your resolution without feeling deprived.



Resolution: “Eat less pasta!”

Solution: Spaghetti squash

If you haven’t yet discovered the wonder veggie that is spaghetti squash, jump on this bandwagon. A cup of the noodle-like strands has a mere 42 calories. The same amount of regular spaghetti has around 200 calories. Amazing, right? P.S. If you miss real pasta too much, try tossing together whole-wheat spaghetti with the cooked squash to bulk up a small standard serving. And check out this next find if you crave cheesy pasta dishes…

Resolution: “Fatty cheese has got to go!”

Solution: The Laughing Cow Light Creamy Swiss cheese

“But CHEESE! It’s so creamy! So yummy!” I didn’t say NO cheese (I’m not a monster). The Laughing Cow Light is one of the most delicious and versatile cheese products around — it’s kind of like cream cheese, only better. Mix up a wedge with that cooked spaghetti squash for an Alfredo-style dish. Or spread it on apple slices and high-fiber crackers for a satisfying snack. Use it in sandwiches in place of cheese slices. This cheese can do anything!

Resolution: “No more fried foods!”

Solution: Faux-fry with high-fiber cereal

Greasy fried food is an easy target when it comes to identifying unhealthy foods. But what happens when those cravings hit, and you’re ready to chew off your arm for a chicken nugget? Easy — throw some high-fiber bran cereal (like Fiber One Original or All-Bran Original) into the blender, blitz it into breadcrumbs and season with spices. Then dip your food of choice in an egg wash, coat with seasoned crumbs and bake until crispy! Make high-fiber onion rings, jalapeño poppers and more. Score!

Resolution: “Back off the baked treats!”

Solution: Cook with canned pumpkin

Chances are, you’re coming off a pretty solid baked-goods bender from the holidays. But when those sweets cravings return, be prepared. I like to mix a can of pure pumpkin with a box of devil’s food cake mix to make muffins that taste like brownies but have a lot less fat and calories. And HELLO, two-ingredient recipes are the best! Click here for more healthy recipes that call for canned pumpkin.

Resolution: “Eat more fish!”

Solution: StarKist Tuna Creations

Fish is good for us — the protein, the omega-3 fatty acids — that’s why I like to keep packets of this seasoned tuna around at all times. No can opener, no draining, and it tastes great right out of the pouch. (Sweet & Spicy is the best!) Keep a few packets in your desk drawer for a fast lunchtime salad topper…

