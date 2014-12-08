Image zoom

Lisa Lillien is the author of the popular Hungry Girl website and email newsletter, featuring smart, funny advice on guilt-free eating. She is also the author of nine books, six of which debuted at number one on the New York Times Best Sellers list. Read her PEOPLE.com blog every Monday for slimmed-down celebrity recipes and more.



Got some holiday shopping to do? I’ve got a few suggestions for all the food lovers on your list…

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

RELATED: Hungry Girl: Must-Make Mashed Potatoes (With a Secret Ingredient!)

For the Ladies (and Fellas) Who Lunch… Soup and Sandwich Ceramic Tray Duo

I love fun dishware, and this piece is smart, simple, and super useful. It’s the perfect setup for those who consider soup and a sandwich to be culinary heaven. What would I eat from it? A bowl of Amy’s Organic Chunky Tomato Bisque with your favorite grilled cheese. I might have that right now even without this neat dish set.

Image zoom

For the iPhone Addict… Foodie iPhone Cases

Talk about cute! I’m obsessed with these food-centric phone cases from Zazzle. Sprinkles, sushi… even (appropriately) apples! Plus, you can customize the cases with names, phrases, and more. Anyone wanna get me a Lisa sushi case?!

RELATED: Hungry Girl: Amazing Food and Diet Gadgets

Image zoom

For Anyone Craving Calorie-Free Sweets… Gummi Bear Lights

Here at Hungry Girl HQ, we have a ton of these adorable gummi bear lights from Jellio. However, last time I checked, they were sold out. Double bummer! Luckily, I spotted these guys on another site. They’re way cute, and the price is right!

Image zoom

For Yourself… The Hungry Girl Diet

Seems like everyone’s New Year’s resolution is to eat healthier and drop a few pounds. So The Hungry Girl Diet is just what you need. And yes… You can totally wait until after the holidays to start!

RELATED: Hungry Girl: The Butternut Squash Casserole Your Holiday Table Deserves