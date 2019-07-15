Hungry Girl: Fruit and Veggie Smoothie Under 150 Calories

Image zoom

When it’s hot outside, I enjoy the occasional fruit smoothie—but I don’t want it to be too huge or too heavy like the ones you find at most smoothie shops. That’s why I prefer to blend up my own snack-sized smoothies. This one is packed with fruit, veggies and protein, so it’s super satisfying and so delicious. Carrot and pineapple = quite the power couple. (Make room, Kim and Kanye!)

Carrot Pineapple Smoothie

Serves 1

½ cup pineapple chunks packed in juice (not drained)

½ cup unsweetened vanilla almond milk

⅓ cup shredded carrot

¼ cup fat-free plain Greek yogurt

⅛ tsp. cinnamon, or more to taste

1 packet natural no-calorie sweetener

1 cup crushed ice (about 8 ice cubes)

Optional: ground ginger

1. Place all ingredients in a blender. Blend at high speed until smooth, stopping and stirring if needed.

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Nutritional Information: Entire recipe (about 16 oz.): 136 calories, 1.5g total fat (0g sat fat), 146mg sodium, 24g carbs, 2.5g fiber, 18.5g sugars, 6.5g protein

