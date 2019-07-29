Hungry Girl: When French Fries Met Pizza

Image zoom

It’s not a stretch to say that pizza and French fries are two of the most popular foods in America. But while conventional versions are usually high in calories and fat, this recipe mashup lets you indulge for less than 275 calories. Made with baked fries, turkey pepperoni and part-skim cheese, these loaded fries are amazing!

Pizza-mazing French Fries

Serves 1

¼ cup canned crushed tomatoes

¼ tsp. garlic powder, or more to taste

⅛ tsp. onion powder, or more to taste

⅛ tsp. Italian seasoning, or more to taste

6 oz. (about half a medium) russet potato, scrubbed clean, cut into fry-shaped spears

¼ cup shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese

6 pieces turkey pepperoni (optional: roughly chopped)

Optional seasoning: salt

1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Spray a baking sheet with nonstick spray.

2. To make the sauce, in a small bowl, stir garlic powder, onion powder and Italian seasoning into crushed tomatoes.

3. Lay potato spears on the sheet, and bake for 15 minutes. Flip spears. Bake until tender on the inside and browned and crispy on the outside, 8 – 10 minutes.

4. Group fries together in the center of the baking sheet. Evenly top with sauce, cheese, and pepperoni. Bake until sauce and pepperoni are hot and cheese has melted, about 3 minutes.

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 30 minutes

Nutritional Information: Entire recipe: 264 calories, 6.5g total fat (4g sat fat), 544mg sodium, 36.5g carbs, 3.5g fiber, 3.5g sugars, 15.5g protein

