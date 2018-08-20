Hungry Girl Transforms a Classic Appetizer into an Easy Breakfast Dish

Lisa Lillien is the author of the popular Hungry Girl website and email newsletter, featuring smart, funny advice on guilt-free eating. She is also the author of twelve books, six of which debuted at number one on the New York Times Best Sellers list. Read her PEOPLE.com blog every Monday for slimmed-down celebrity recipes and more.

The word “bruschetta” might conjure up thoughts of a fancy appetizer served at Italian restaurants, but I’ve reimagined it as a breakfast dish.

The juicy tomato, fresh basil, and tasty toast take a simple egg scramble to a whole new level.

Breakfast Bruschetta

Serves 4

2 Tbsp. light whipped butter or light buttery spread

One 2-inch-wide French baguette (about 4 oz.)

½ tsp. garlic powder

1 cup (about 8 large) egg whites or fat-free liquid egg substitute

1 plum tomato, diced

¼ cup chopped fresh basil

Optional seasonings: salt, black pepper

1. Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Spray a large baking sheet with nonstick spray.

2. In a covered microwave-safe bowl, microwave butter for 15 seconds, or until melted.

3. With a serrated knife, cut baguette into 16 half-inch-thick slices. (Discard the ends or reserve for another use.) Evenly place on the baking sheet.

4. With a pastry brush, spread butter onto bread. Sprinkle with garlic powder.

5. Bake until warm and crispy, about 8 minutes.

6. Meanwhile, bring a skillet sprayed with nonstick spray to medium-high heat. Cook and scramble egg until mostly cooked, about 3 minutes. Add tomato and basil, and continue to scramble until fully cooked, about 1 minute.

7. Spoon egg scramble over bread.

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Cook Time: 15 minutes

Nutritional Information: (4 pieces): 132 calories, 3g total fat (0.5g sat fat), 335mg sodium, 17g carbs, 0.5g fiber, 1.5g sugars, 9g protein

‘Til next time… Chew the right thing!