Image zoom

Lisa Lillien is the author of the popular Hungry Girl website and email newsletter, featuring smart, funny advice on guilt-free eating. She is also the author of ten best-selling books, six of which debuted at number one on the New York Times Best Sellers list. Read her PEOPLE.com blog every Monday for slimmed-down celebrity recipes and more.



It’s that time of year again, when temps soar and the layers come off. Looking for the best foods to eat to stay looking good in that swimsuit? These picks are delicious and they can help your body burn fat naturally!

Hot Chilis

Experts say spicy foods could speed up your metabolism and help increase the number of calories you burn. One study even found that the capsaicin in hot chili peppers may help turn white (storage) fat cells to brown (fat-burning) cells. Pass the hot sauce — just make sure it’s not one with crazy amounts of salt. (Water retention is not what you’re after.)

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

RELATED: Hungry Girl: Make a Greek Salad in a Mason Jar

Fat-Free/Reduced-Fat Dairy

The one-two punch here is protein plus calcium. Eat these foods, and your body has support for its muscle mass along with added help in weight loss. And studies have found that low-calorie dieters who included dairy in their regimen lost more weight than others who consumed the same amount of calories but no dairy. Bonus: Light dairy with probiotics (like yogurt and kefir) are also possible fat-burning boosters.

Try it! Hungry Girl’s Super-Charged Smoothie Bowl

Beans

Protein + fiber = fat burn! The protein helps keep your metabolism revved up, and the fiber can regulate your appetite. Put ‘em together, and you’re set. Best beans for fat burning? Soybeans, pinto beans, chickpeas, navy beans, black beans, white beans, kidney beans, and lima beans.

Try it! Hungry Girl’s Turkey Taco Salad

Fish

We’ve all heard about how foods high in omega-3 fatty acids are good for our hair, our skin and our heart, but omega-3s also help stimulate the production of leptin in our bodies. What does leptin do? The protein hormone is linked to regulation of appetite and metabolism. There’s actually a lot of science behind it that I don’t fully understand (I’m not Hungry Biologist), so I’ll just nod and eat my salmon.

Try it! Hungry Girl’s Sesame Salmon & Snap Peas

Whole Grains

Complex carbs are WAY better for you than simple ones (the refined white stuff). The latter lead to insulin spikes, which can make you crash and leave you cranky and hungry. And those spikes tell your body to hold onto fat. Yikes! Eating things like whole-wheat bread, brown rice, and old-fashioned oats will keep your system well balanced and help it burn fat efficiently.

Try it! Hungry Girl’s Black Forest Oatmeal