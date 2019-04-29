Hungry Girl: Make Your Morning Scramble in the Microwave

Lisa Lillien is the author of the popular Hungry Girl website and email newsletter, featuring smart, funny advice on guilt-free eating. She is also the author of thirteen books, six of which debuted at number one on the New York Times Best Sellers list. Read her PEOPLE.com blog every Monday for slimmed-down celebrity recipes and more.

No pan, no problem! Cooking up a veggie-loaded egg scramble in the microwave could not be easier—and the results are amazing. This breakfast is packed with flavor, and it’s ready in minutes. Best of all, there’s no skillet to scrub once you’re done! (Pro tip: Soak your mug right after eating so it’s easy to clean.) Pair your egg mug with your favorite fruit, and you’ve got one seriously satisfying morning meal.

It’s All Greek to Me Egg Mug

Serves 1

½ cup chopped spinach

¼ cup chopped red onion

½ cup (about 4 large) egg whites or fat-free liquid egg substitute

2 Tbsp. diced tomato, patted dry

2 Tbsp. crumbled reduced-fat feta cheese

½ Tbsp. chopped fresh basil

1. In a large microwave-safe mug sprayed with nonstick spray, microwave spinach and onion for 1 ½ minutes, or until softened.

2. Blot away excess moisture. Add egg and stir. Microwave for 1 minute.

3. Stir in tomato, feta, and basil. Microwave for 1 minute, or until set.

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 5 minutes

Nutritional Information: Entire recipe: 117 calories, 2g total fat (1g sat fat), 459mg sodium, 8g carbs, 1g fiber, 3g sugars, 16g protein

