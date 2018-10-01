Hungry Girl's Chili Cheese Dog Nachos Are the Guilt-Free Snack You Need on Game Day

Lisa Lillien is the author of the popular Hungry Girl website and email newsletter, featuring smart, funny advice on guilt-free eating. She is also the author of twelve books, six of which debuted at number one on the New York Times Best Sellers list. Read her PEOPLE.com blog every Monday for slimmed-down celebrity recipes and more.

Having some friends over and want to serve something extra fun? Everyone will flip for these chips.

This recipe is a hybrid between chili cheese hot dogs and classic nachos, and no one would ever guess they’re guilt-free.

Make them and see!

Chili Cheese Dog Nachos

Serves 7

3 hot dogs with about 40 calories and 1g fat or less each

2 cups turkey or veggie chili with 3g fat or less per cup

One 7-oz. bag baked tortilla chips

½ cup chopped white onion

3 slices reduced-fat cheese, cut into thin strips

Optional toppings: light sour cream, chopped scallions

1. Preheat broiler. Spray an oven-save platter or large casserole dish with nonstick spray. Chop hot dogs into small pieces.

2. Bring a skillet sprayed with nonstick spray to medium heat. Add chili and hot dog pieces and cook until hot, about 3 minutes.

3. Arrange chips on the platter or casserole dish. Top with chili mixture, onion, and cheese.

4. Broil until cheese has melted, about 2 minutes.

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 5 minutes

Nutritional Information: (about 15 nachos): 228 calories, 5g total fat (1.5g sat fat), 674mg sodium, 32g carbs, 4.5g fiber, 2g sugars, 11g protein

‘Til next time… Chew the right thing!