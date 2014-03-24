It seems like celebs love pasta (almost!) as much as I do. Reese Witherspoon, Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz had a bona fide pasta party during a recent trip to Napa; Madonna served saucy penne at her post-Oscars party; and Selena Gomez admits she loves "greasy pasta."

Lisa Lillien is the author of the popular Hungry Girl website and email newsletter, featuring smart, funny advice on guilt-free eating. She is also the author of eight Hungry Girl cookbooks, five of which debuted at number one on the New York Times Best Sellers list. Read her PEOPLE.com blog every Monday for slimmed-down celebrity recipes and more.

And who wouldn’t want to drop pounds while eating huge servings of noodles? How to do just that is just one of the secrets I share in my new book, The Hungry Girl Diet, a diet plan designed to take the guesswork out of weight loss.

The book, out March 25, is full of delicious recipes — and I want to share an exclusive sneak peek with PEOPLE readers. I’m spilling the recipe for my Chicken Hungry Girlfredo Bowl, a spin on chicken Alfredo that’s a great example of all the things I love about the meals and snacks in this book:

Smart Swaps. This recipe calls for Tofu Shirataki, an amazing noodle alternative with only 20 calories per serving! It also features a DIY Alfredo sauce made with light spreadable cheese wedges, saving you tons of fatty calories.

Large Portions. With a double portion of creamy noodles, tons of chicken and a boatload of steamed veggies, this is one huge meal.

Flexibility. If Tofu Shirataki’s not for you, the book contains an alternate version of this recipe that calls for steamed broccoli cole slaw — another great pasta swap!

So easy: The recipe calls for only a few ingredients, and the dish is ready in minutes.

‘Til next time… Chew the right thing!

Chicken Hungry Girlfredo Bowl

Serves 1

1 bag House Foods Tofu Shirataki Fettuccine Shaped Noodle Substitute (find it in the fridge section, near the traditional tofu)

2 tbsp. light sour cream

2 wedges The Laughing Cow Light Creamy Swiss

4 oz. cooked skinless chicken breast, chopped or sliced

1½ cups steamed broccoli, cauliflower, Brussels sprouts, carrots and/or asparagus

Optional seasonings: garlic powder, paprika

1. Use a strainer to rinse and drain noodles. Thoroughly pat dry. Roughly cut noodles.

2. Bring a skillet sprayed with nonstick spray to medium heat. Add all ingredients except chicken and veggies, breaking the cheese wedges into pieces. Cook and stir until cheese has melted, mixed with sour cream and coated noodles, 2-3 minutes.

3. Top with chicken and steamed veggies (or serve veggies on the side).

In 1 serving (entire recipe): 340 calories, 8.5g fat, 693mg sodium, 24.5g carbs, 10.5g fiber, 10g sugars, 41g protein