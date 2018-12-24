Step Up Your Afternoon Snack Game with Hungry Girl's Simple Hack

Lisa Lillien is the author of the popular Hungry Girl website and email newsletter, featuring smart, funny advice on guilt-free eating. She is also the author of twelve books, six of which debuted at number one on the New York Times Best Sellers list. Read her PEOPLE.com blog every Monday for slimmed-down celebrity recipes and more.

Rice cakes may not be hip or trendy but they taste great and you can use them to make an amazing (and enormous) ice cream-like treat!

Prepare to be blown away by how deliciously easy this recipe is.

Ginormous Creamy Frozen Caramel Crunchcake

Serves 1

¼ cup frozen natural light whipped topping, thawed

Dash cinnamon, or more to taste

2 caramel-flavored rice cakes

1. In a small bowl, mix whipped topping with cinnamon. Spread onto one rice cake.

2. Gently top with the other rice cake, pressing lightly to adhere.

3. Freeze until filling is solid, at least 1 hour.

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Freeze Time: 1 hour

Nutritional Information: 148 calories, 2.5g total fat (2.5g sat fat), 68mg sodium, 29.5g carbs, 0g fiber, 11.5g sugars, 2g protein

