Hungry Girl Shares Her Simple Recipe for Making Crab Rangoon at Home

Lisa Lillien is the author of the popular Hungry Girl website and email newsletter, featuring smart, funny advice on guilt-free eating. She is also the author of twelve books, six of which debuted at number one on the New York Times Best Sellers list. Read her PEOPLE.com blog every Monday for slimmed-down celebrity recipes and more.

If you dream of crunchy wontons stuffed with cream cheese and crab, then you and I have that in common. It’s also incredibly easy to make a healthier baked version at home. Just grab a pack of wonton wrappers from the grocery store— they’re usually stashed near the refrigerated tofu items—and get folding!

The Crab Rangoonies

Serves 4

¼ cup light/reduced-fat cream cheese, room temperature

2 wedges light creamy swiss cheese

1 tsp. reduced-sodium/lite soy sauce

4 oz. (about ⅔ cup) chopped imitation crabmeat

¼ cup finely chopped scallions

1 tsp. chopped garlic

16 square wonton wrappers

Optional dips: sweet & sour sauce, Chinese-style hot mustard

1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Spray a baking sheet with nonstick spray.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

2. In a medium bowl, combine cream cheese, cheese wedges, and soy sauce. Mix until smooth and uniform. Stir in crabmeat, scallions, and garlic.

3. Lay a wonton wrapper flat on a dry surface. Spoon about 1 tbsp. of the filling into the center. Moisten all four edges of the wrapper with water.

4. Fold the bottom left corner to meet the top right corner, forming a triangle and enclosing the filling. Press firmly on the edges to seal. Place on the baking sheet.

5. Repeat with remaining wrappers and filling. Spray with nonstick spray.

6. Bake for 6 minutes. Flip wontons. Bake until golden brown, about 6 more minutes.

RELATED VIDEO: Watch How to Make Fish Tacos with Cabbage Slaw

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Nutritional Information: (4 crab rangoonies): 161 calories, 4g total fat (2.5g sat fat), 497mg sodium, 22.5g carbs, 1g fiber, 3g sugars, 6.5g protein

‘Til next time… Chew the right thing!