Hungry Girl Shares Her Recipe for a Creamy Crab and Artichoke Dip

When it comes to summer parties, you can’t have an impressive snack table without delicious dips! Some are smart while some are fat and calorie bombs.

Guess which one I’ve got for you?

This creamy dip is loaded with crab and artichoke hearts, and it’s perfect for get-togethers or just afternoon snacking. Cue the crudité.

Ab-Fab Artichoke Crab Dip

Serves 12

Hungry Girl

¼ cup light/reduced-fat cream cheese

2 wedges light and creamy swiss cheese

One 14-oz. can artichoke hearts, drained and chopped

8 oz. (about 1½ cups) roughly chopped imitation crabmeat or high-quality real crabmeat

½ cup light sour cream

1 tsp. chopped garlic

½ tsp. garlic powder

½ tsp. onion powder

⅛ tsp. cayenne pepper, or more to taste

⅛ tsp. each salt and black pepper, or more to taste

2 tbsp. grated Parmesan cheese

1. Place cream cheese and cheese wedges in a large microwave-safe bowl. Stir until smooth and well mixed.

2. Add all other ingredients except Parm. Mix thoroughly.

3. Microwave for 1 minute. Stir well.

4. Top with Parm, and microwave for 1 additional minute, or until warm.

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 5 minutes or less

Nutritional Information: (about 1/4 cup): 64 calories, 2.5g total fat (1.5g sat fat), 302mg sodium, 4g carbs, 1g fiber, 2g sugars, 5g protein

