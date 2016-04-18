Hungry Girl: Make My Fresh and Fruity Salsa for Cinco de Mayo

Lisa Lillien is the author of the popular Hungry Girl website and email newsletter, featuring smart, funny advice on guilt-free eating. She is also the author of eleven books, six of which debuted at number one on the New York Times Best Sellers list. Read her PEOPLE.com blog every Monday for slimmed-down celebrity recipes and more.

I love, Love, LOVE Mexican food. Not only is it incredibly delicious, but it also happens to be super easy to fit into a healthy diet. The grilled meats, the fresh veggies… the salsa!

In honor of Cinco de Mayo, I’ve got a special recipe for chunky salsa (a.k.a. pico de gallo) made with sweet mango, savory black beans, and crispy jicama. It’s perfect served with baked tortilla chips and cut veggies for dipping; it also makes a great topper for grilled chicken or fish. Basically, it’s exactly what your Cinco de Mayo fiesta (or your average Thursday!) needs.

Hungry Girl’s Tropical Pico de Gallo

Makes: 8 Servings

½ cup chopped mango

½ cup canned black beans, drained and rinsed

⅓ cup seeded and chopped tomatoes

¼ cup finely chopped red onion

¼ cup finely chopped red bell pepper

1 tbsp. seeded and chopped jalapeño pepper

1 tbsp. chopped cilantro

2 tsp. lime juice

¼ tsp. salt

⅛ tsp. black pepper

⅛ tsp. ground cumin

1. In a medium-large sealable container, combine all ingredients. Mix until uniform. Seal, and refrigerate until ready to use.