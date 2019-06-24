Hungry Girl: The Only Cheesecake You'll Want This Summer

Image zoom

Looking for a summer dessert that won’t leave you feeling weighed down? This cheesecake has under 175 calories per slice, plus it packs serious protein thanks to Greek yogurt and egg whites! Finally, a cheesecake so light, you’ll want to eat it poolside…

Chocolate Chiptastic Cheesecake

Serves 8

½ cup reduced-fat cream cheese, room temperature

2 cups light/low-fat ricotta cheese

½ cup fat-free plain Greek yogurt

½ cup (about 4 large) egg whites or fat-free liquid egg substitute

¼ cup all-purpose flour

3 Tbsp. natural no-calorie sweetener that’s twice as sweet as sugar (see HG FYI)

2 tsp. vanilla extract

1 ½ tsp. lemon juice

½ tsp. baking powder

¼ tsp. salt

⅓ cup mini semi-sweet chocolate chips

1. Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Spray a 9″ springform cake pan with nonstick spray. Wrap foil around the bottom to prevent any condensation from dripping.

2. In a large bowl, stir cream cheese until smooth. Add ricotta cheese. With an electric mixer set to medium speed, beat until smooth, 1 – 2 minutes. Continue to beat while gradually adding all remaining ingredients except chocolate chips. Beat until smooth, another 1 – 2 minutes.

3. Gently fold in chocolate chips. Pour into the cake pan. Bake until firm and light golden brown, about 50 minutes.

Let cool completely, about 1 hour. Refrigerate until chilled, at least 3 hours.

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 50 minutes

Cool time: 1 hour

Chill time: 3 hours

HG FYI: If using a no-calorie sweetener that measures cup-for-cup like sugar (rather than one that’s twice as sweet), double the amount called for in this recipe.

Nutritional Information: ⅛th of recipe (1 slice): 171 calories, 8g total fat (5.5g sat fat), 285mg sodium, 19g carbs, 1g fiber, 9.5g sugars, 10.5g protein ‘Til next time… Chew the right thing!