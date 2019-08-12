Hungry Girl: A Lightened-Up Italian Classic in 30 Minutes

Image zoom

Lisa Lillien is the author of the popular Hungry Girl website and email newsletter, featuring smart, funny advice on guilt-free eating. She is also the author of thirteen books, six of which debuted at number one on the New York Times Best Sellers list. Read her PEOPLE.com blog every Monday for slimmed-down celebrity recipes and more.

Enjoy the flavor of classic Italian sausage without the high-calorie price tag! I’m a huge fan of chicken sausage and a total protein fanatic, so this 30-minute meal is a must-make. (If you wanna round out the recipe, pair it with this simple veggie-noodle pasta swap!)

Chicken Sausage ‘n’ Peppers

Serves 4

4 cups sliced red and green bell peppers

2 cups sliced onion

9 oz. (about 3 links) fully cooked Italian-style chicken sausage with 8g fat or less per 3-oz. serving, sliced into coins and halved

1 ½ cups canned crushed tomatoes

2 tsp. chopped garlic

1 tsp. Italian seasoning

½ tsp. onion powder

¼ tsp. black pepper

1 ½ Tbsp. grated Parmesan cheese

RELATED: Hungry Girl Shares Her Recipe for Protein-Packed Peanut Butter and Banana French Toast

1. Bring a large skillet sprayed with nonstick spray to medium-high heat. Add bell peppers and onion. Cook and stir until mostly softened, about 8 minutes.

2. Carefully add all remaining ingredients except Parm. Cook and stir until hot, about 2 minutes.

3. Serve topped with Parm.

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

RELATED VIDEO: Trying Keto? This Breathalyzer Can Help Track Your Progress

Nutritional information: ¼th of recipe (about 1 3/4 cups): 197 calories, 6.5g total fat (2.5g sat fat), 752mg sodium, 19g carbs, 4.5g fiber, 9g sugars, 16g protein

‘Til next time… Chew the right thing!