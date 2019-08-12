Hungry Girl: A Lightened-Up Italian Classic in 30 Minutes

This 30-minute, protein-packed meal is an absolute must-make.

By Lisa Lillien
August 12, 2019 12:00 PM

Lisa Lillien is the author of the popular Hungry Girl website and email newsletter, featuring smart, funny advice on guilt-free eating. She is also the author of thirteen books, six of which debuted at number one on the New York Times Best Sellers list. Read her PEOPLE.com blog every Monday for slimmed-down celebrity recipes and more.

Enjoy the flavor of classic Italian sausage without the high-calorie price tag! I’m a huge fan of chicken sausage and a total protein fanatic, so this 30-minute meal is a must-make. (If you wanna round out the recipe, pair it with this simple veggie-noodle pasta swap!)

Chicken Sausage ‘n’ Peppers
Serves 4

4 cups sliced red and green bell peppers
2 cups sliced onion
9 oz. (about 3 links) fully cooked Italian-style chicken sausage with 8g fat or less per 3-oz. serving, sliced into coins and halved
1 ½ cups canned crushed tomatoes
2 tsp. chopped garlic
1 tsp. Italian seasoning
½ tsp. onion powder
¼ tsp. black pepper
1 ½ Tbsp. grated Parmesan cheese

RELATED: Hungry Girl Shares Her Recipe for Protein-Packed Peanut Butter and Banana French Toast

1. Bring a large skillet sprayed with nonstick spray to medium-high heat. Add bell peppers and onion. Cook and stir until mostly softened, about 8 minutes.

2. Carefully add all remaining ingredients except Parm. Cook and stir until hot, about 2 minutes.

3. Serve topped with Parm.

Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 15 minutes

RELATED VIDEO: Trying Keto? This Breathalyzer Can Help Track Your Progress

Nutritional information: ¼th of recipe (about 1 3/4 cups): 197 calories, 6.5g total fat (2.5g sat fat), 752mg sodium, 19g carbs, 4.5g fiber, 9g sugars, 16g protein

‘Til next time… Chew the right thing!

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.