Hungry Girl Shares Her Thai-Inspired Chicken and Creamy Peanut Sauce Recipe

Lisa Lillien is the author of the popular Hungry Girl website and email newsletter, featuring smart, funny advice on guilt-free eating. She is also the author of twelve books, six of which debuted at number one on the New York Times Best Sellers list. Read her PEOPLE.com blog every Monday for slimmed-down celebrity recipes and more.

Chicken satay may be one of the most beloved Thai dishes in the world. After all, you can’t go wrong with creamy peanut sauce and juicy chicken on a stick! This lightened-up version is easy to make and perfect for summer parties.

Hip-Hip-Hooray Chicken Satay

Serves 6

Hungry Girl

12 oz. raw boneless skinless lean chicken breast cutlets

¼ tsp. salt

⅛ tsp. curry powder

⅛ tsp. black pepper

⅓ cup plain light soy milk

2 tbsp. reduced-fat peanut butter

1 ½ tbsp. reduced-sodium/lite soy sauce

1 tsp. granulated sugar

¼ tsp. crushed garlic

½ tsp. dried minced onion

⅛ tsp. cayenne pepper

¼ cup fat-free plain yogurt

1. Bring a grill sprayed with nonstick spray to medium-high heat.

2. Sprinkle chicken with salt, curry powder, and black pepper. Evenly cut into 12 strips, and thread each strip onto a skewer.

3. With the grill cover down, grill for 2 – 3 minutes per side, or until cooked through.

4. Meanwhile, combine all remaining ingredients except yogurt in a medium microwave-safe bowl. Microwave for 1 minute, or until hot. Mix until uniform.

5. Once slightly cooled, stir in yogurt.

6. Spoon sauce over chicken skewers or serve on the side.

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 10 minutes

Want the ultimate dish on the latest celebrity food news, plus exclusive recipes, videos and more? Click here to subscribe to the People Food newsletter.

HG Heads-Up! If using wooden skewers, presoak them in water for 30 minutes to prevent burning.

Nutritional Information: 1/6th of recipe (2 skewers with sauce): 115 calories. 3.5g total fat (0.5g sat fat), 300mg sodium, 4.5g carbs, 0.5g fiber, 2.5g sugars, 15g protein

‘Til next time… Chew the right thing!