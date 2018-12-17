Hungry Girl's Cheesy Lasagna Is the Perfect Dinner for Two

Lisa Lillien is the author of the popular Hungry Girl website and email newsletter, featuring smart, funny advice on guilt-free eating. She is also the author of twelve books, six of which debuted at number one on the New York Times Best Sellers list. Read her PEOPLE.com blog every Monday for slimmed-down celebrity recipes and more.

Sometimes you want leftovers, and sometimes you don’t. Let’s say you just want to make a delicious lasagna, but you don’t want to eat it every day for the rest of the week. This recipe has you covered. Unlike most lasagna, it’s baked in a loaf pan, making it the perfect size for two!

It tastes like decadent comfort food, but the calorie count is surprisingly low. Cue up Netflix, because you’re staying in tonight!

Easy Cheesy Lasagna for Two

Serves 2

Two ¼-inch-thick eggplant slices (cut lengthwise from a long eggplant), patted dry

2 tbsp. (about 1 large) egg whites or fat-free liquid substitute

½ cup fat-free ricotta cheese

1 tbsp. chopped fresh basil

½ tsp. chopped garlic

¼ tsp. salt

Dash ground nutmeg

1 cup chopped mushrooms

1 cup canned crushed tomatoes

½ tbsp. Italian seasoning

2 sheets oven-ready lasagna noodles

¼ cup shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese

1 tbsp. reduced-fat Parmesan-style grated topping

Optional: additional salt, black pepper

1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Spray a baking sheet and a loaf pan with nonstick spray.

2. Place eggplant slices on the baking sheet, and spray with nonstick spray. Bake until browned and softened, about 20 minutes, carefully flipping halfway through.

3. Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, combine egg, ricotta, basil, garlic, salt, and nutmeg. Mix well.

4. Bring a skillet sprayed with nonstick spray to medium-high heat. Cook and stir mushrooms until softened, about 4 minutes.

5. Stir mushrooms into ricotta mixture.

6. In a small bowl, mix crushed tomatoes and Italian seasoning. If you like, season to taste with salt and black pepper.

7. Spread ¼ cup seasoned tomatoes into the loaf pan. Top with 1 lasagna sheet. Spread with half of the ricotta mixture, followed by another ¼ cup tomatoes. Top with 1 eggplant slice.

8. Repeat layering with ¼ cup tomatoes, 1 lasagna sheet, and remaining ricotta mixture, tomatoes, and eggplant slice.

9. Sprinkle with mozzarella and Parmesan. Bake until mozzarella begins to brown and entire dish is hot, 20 to 25 minutes.

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 50 minutes

Nutritional Information: 1⁄2 of lasagna: 238 calories, 4g total fat (2g sat fat), 845mg sodium, 31.5g carbs, 5g fiber, 10g sugars, 17.5g protein

