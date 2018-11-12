Hungry Girl’s Baked Cheesy Fries Are All Flavor and No Guilt

Lisa Lillien is the author of the popular Hungry Girl website and email newsletter, featuring smart, funny advice on guilt-free eating. She is also the author of twelve books, six of which debuted at number one on the New York Times Best Sellers list. Read her PEOPLE.com blog every Monday for slimmed-down celebrity recipes and more.

French fries are one of my favorite foods so one of the best tricks in my calorie-slashing arsenal is making baked fries with veggies in place of starchy deep-fried spuds.

Get push notifications with news, features, and more.

This particular dish is inspired by the cheese and gravy topped French fries served at east coast diners. Give it a try!

Turnip the Disco Fries

Serves 2

1 1/2 lbs. (about 2 medium) turnips

12 oz. (about 1 medium) russet potato

1/3 cup shredded reduced-fat cheddar cheese

1/3 cup chicken or turkey gravy

Optional seasonings: salt and black pepper

Optional topping: chopped chives

RELATED: Hungry Girl: Meet Your New Favorite Meatless Sandwich

1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Spray two baking sheets with nonstick spray.

2. Cut turnips and potato into fry-shaped spears, and evenly place on baking sheets. Bake for 15 minutes.

3. Flip spears. Bake until tender and crispy, about 15 more minutes.

4. Closely arrange spears on the center of the sheets. Top with cheese and bake until melted, about 3 minutes.

5. Heat gravy in a microwave-safe bowl in the microwave or a small nonstick pot on the stove.

6. Serve fries with gravy for dipping.

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 35 minutes

RELATED VIDEO: 6 Easy Ways to Add More Veggies to Your Diet

Nutritional Information: (1/2 of recipe): 299 calories, 4.5g total fat (2.5g sat fat), 560mg sodium, 55.5g carbs, 8.5g fiber, 14g sugars, 12g protein

‘Til next time… Chew the right thing!