Hungry Girl: Cheesy Beefy Mac Attack

Who doesn’t crave macaroni and cheese? I know I do! And if you’re gonna eat it, why not get some nutrients in the process? This recipe is made with light cheese and bulked up with cauliflower and extra-lean ground beef. Who cares if it’s hot outside? There’s no wrong time for cheesy mac!

Cheesy Beefy Mac

Serves 6

6 oz. (about 1 ½ cups) uncooked whole-wheat elbow macaroni

5 ½ cups frozen cauliflower florets

1 lb. raw extra-lean ground beef (at least 96% lean)

1 tsp. garlic powder

1 tsp. onion powder

½ tsp. each salt and black pepper

6 wedges The Laughing Cow Light Creamy Swiss cheese

3 Tbsp. light sour cream

4 slices reduced-fat cheddar cheese

Optional seasonings: Additional salt and black pepper

1. In a medium-large pot, cook pasta per package instructions, about 8 minutes.

2. Meanwhile, place cauliflower in a large, microwave-safe bowl. Cover and microwave for 3 minutes. Uncover and stir. Re-cover and microwave for 2 – 3 minutes, until cauliflower is hot. Drain excess liquid. Once cool enough to handle, chop into bite-sized pieces, and return to the large bowl. Drain pasta, and add to the large bowl. Cover to keep warm.

3. Bring a large skillet sprayed with nonstick spray to medium-high heat. Add beef, ½ tsp. garlic powder, ½ tsp. onion powder, and ¼ tsp. each salt and black pepper. Cook and crumble for about 8 minutes, until beef is fully cooked. Add cooked beef to the large bowl. Re-cover to keep warm.

4. In a small, microwave-safe bowl, stir cheese wedges until smooth. Add sour cream and cheese slices, breaking the slices into pieces. Add remaining ½ tsp. garlic powder, ½ tsp. onion powder, and ¼ tsp. each salt and black pepper. Mix well. Microwave for 1 minute. Stir well. Microwave for 30 seconds, or until hot and uniform.

5. Add cheese mixture to the large bowl. Stir until well mixed and evenly distributed. If needed, microwave until hot.

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 30 minutes

Nutritional Information: ⅙th of recipe (about 1 ⅔ cups): 310 calories, 9g total fat (4.5g sat fat), 554mg sodium, 28g carbs, 5g fiber, 5.5g sugars, 28g protein

