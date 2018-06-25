Hungry Girl Shares Her Go-to Salad Recipe for Summer Cookouts

Lisa Lillien is the author of the popular Hungry Girl website and email newsletter, featuring smart, funny advice on guilt-free eating. She is also the author of twelve books, six of which debuted at number one on the New York Times Best Sellers list. Read her PEOPLE.com blog every Monday for slimmed-down celebrity recipes and more.

One of the best things about summer cookouts? The seasonal side dishes!

One of the bummers? They’re usually loaded with fat and calories. Blow your pals’ minds (and taste buds!) with this lightened-up potato salad recipe. Crispy bacon, flavorful mustard dressing, and carb-slashing cauliflower for the win.

German Cauliflower Potato Salad

Serves 8

Hungry Girl

5 cups roughly chopped cauliflower (about 1 head)

10 oz. (about 4) baby red potatoes, cut into bite-sized pieces

3 cups bagged coleslaw mix

1 cup chopped onion

¼ cup seasoned rice vinegar

3 tbsp. precooked real crumbled bacon

2 tbsp. mild Dijon mustard

1 ½ tsp. granulated sugar

⅛ tsp. salt

Dash black pepper

¼ cup chopped scallions

1. Place cauliflower and potatoes in a large microwave-safe bowl with 1/3 cup water. Cover and microwave for 6 minutes. Stir, re-cover, and microwave for 6 minutes, or until tender. Once cool enough to handle, drain excess water.

2. Meanwhile, bring a large skillet sprayed with nonstick spray to medium-high heat. Add coleslaw mix and onion. Cook and stir until slightly browned and softened, about 8 minutes.

3. Add skillet contents to the drained cauliflower/potatoes in the large bowl.

4. To make the dressing, combine all remaining ingredients except scallions in a microwave-safe bowl. Add 2 tbsp. water and stir. Microwave for 1 minute, or until warm. Mix thoroughly.

5. Add dressing to the large bowl, and toss to coat. Stir in scallions.

Nutritional Information: (about 3/4 cup): 83 calories, 0.5g total fat (0.5g sat fat), 406mg sodium, 15.5g carbs, 3g fiber, 6.5g sugars, 3.5g protein

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 15 minutes

‘Til next time… Chew the right thing!