Lisa Lillien is the author of the popular Hungry Girl website and email newsletter, featuring smart, funny advice on guilt-free eating. She is also the author of nine books, six of which debuted at number one on the New York Times Best Sellers list. Read her PEOPLE.com blog every Monday for slimmed-down celebrity recipes and more.



If you were to say to me, “Hungry Girl, you’re obsessed with cauliflower,” I’d expect you to follow that statement with something about the sky being blue and water being wet. I’ve been crazy about cauliflower for years. I put it in my mac ‘n’ cheese, I mash it with my potatoes … but this takeout swap is one of my best concoctions yet! When you blitz cauliflower in a blender, it breaks into rice-like pieces! Try this dish, and you won’t even miss real fried rice.

Hungry Girl’s Cauliflower Power Fried Rice

Serves: 5

5 cups roughly chopped cauliflower (about 1 medium head)

¾ cup egg whites

3 cups frozen stir-fry vegetables

1 cup frozen peas

1 cup chopped onion

1 tsp. chopped garlic

1 tbsp. sesame oil

⅕ cup thick teriyaki marinade or sauce

1. Working in batches, pulse cauliflower in a blender until reduced to small rice-like pieces.

2. Bring an extra-large skillet sprayed with nonstick spray to medium heat. Scramble egg whites until fully cooked, 3 – 4 minutes, using a spatula to break it up into bite-sized pieces. Transfer to a large bowl, and cover to keep warm.

3. Remove skillet from heat; clean, if needed. Re-spray, and bring to medium-high heat. Add frozen stir-fry veggies, peas, and 1/4 cup water. Cover and cook for 3 minutes, or until thawed. Add cauliflower, onion, garlic, and sesame oil. Cook and stir until veggies have mostly softened, 6 – 8 minutes.

4. Add scrambled egg whites and teriyaki sauce. Cook and stir until hot and well mixed, about 2 minutes.

Nutritional information: ⅕th of recipe (about 1 ¼ cups): 145 calories, 3g fat, 455mg sodium, 21g carbs, 5.5g fiber, 10g sugars, 8.5g protein