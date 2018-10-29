Lisa Lillien is the author of the popular Hungry Girl website and email newsletter, featuring smart, funny advice on guilt-free eating. She is also the author of twelve books, six of which debuted at number one on the New York Times Best Sellers list. Read her PEOPLE.com blog every Monday for slimmed-down celebrity recipes and more.

I love a good recipe shortcut, especially when it comes to dessert. Who wants to wait around for the good stuff?

This recipe features a major store-bought find: ready-to-use dessert crepes. Find them in the produce section of the grocery store, and load them up with your favorite goodies, like gooey apple filling!

Caramel Apple Crepes

Serves 2

1 tsp. granulated sugar or ½ tsp. natural no-calorie sweetener

¼ tsp. cornstarch

⅛ tsp. cinnamon

Dash salt

½ cup finely chopped Fuji or Gala apple (about ½ apple)

⅛ tsp. lemon juice

1 tbsp. reduced-fat/light cream cheese, room temperature

½ cup natural light whipped topping (thawed from frozen)

Two 9-inch ready-to-use dessert crepes (often stocked in the produce section)

2 tsp. light caramel dip, room temperature

Optional topping: powdered sugar

1. In a small nonstick pot, combine sugar/sweetener, cornstarch, cinnamon, and salt. Add 2 tbsp. cold water, and stir to dissolve. Add apple and lemon juice, and stir well.

2. Bring to medium heat and cover. Cook until apple has softened and liquid has thickened, about 4 minutes, uncovering occasionally to stir.

3. Transfer to a bowl, and let cool. Add cream cheese, and stir until uniform. Fold in whipped topping.

4. Divide mixture between the crepes. Fold up each crepe envelope-style, first folding the sides in, and then folding/rolling it up from the bottom.

5. Bring a skillet sprayed with nonstick spray to medium heat. Add crepes seam sides down. Cook until slightly browned, about 1 minute per side, flipping carefully.

6. Drizzle with caramel before serving.

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 10 minutes

Nutritional Information: (1 crepe): 161 calories, 5g total fat (4g sat fat), 219mg sodium, 29g carbs, 1g fiber, 17.5g sugars, 1.5g protein

‘Til next time… Chew the right thing!