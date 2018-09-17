Hungry Girl's Buffalo Jalapeño Poppers Are the Perfect Game Day Snack

Lisa Lillien is the author of the popular Hungry Girl website and email newsletter, featuring smart, funny advice on guilt-free eating. She is also the author of twelve books, six of which debuted at number one on the New York Times Best Sellers list. Read her PEOPLE.com blog every Monday for slimmed-down celebrity recipes and more.

Watching football is a time-honored tradition, and so is chowing down on tasty snacks while you watch.

I love jalapeño poppers and buffalo wings as much as the next person, and I’ve got a guilt-free way to kick both cravings at once. Score!

Big Blue Buffalo Jalapeño Poppers

Serves 4

4 wedges light and creamy Swiss cheese

2 tbsp. hot sauce, divided

3 tbsp. crumbled blue cheese

6 fresh whole jalapeño peppers

½ cup bran cereal

¼ tsp. onion powder

¼ tsp. garlic powder

Dash cayenne pepper

¼ cup (about 2 large) egg whites or fat-free liquid egg substitute

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a large baking sheet with nonstick spray.

2. In a small bowl, thoroughly mix cheese wedges with 1 tbsp. hot sauce. Stir in blue cheese.

3. Halve the peppers lengthwise, and remove the seeds, stems, etc. Spoon and spread the cheese mixture into the pepper halves.

4. In a blender or food processor, grind cereal to a breadcrumb-like consistency. Transfer to a plate, and stir in seasonings.

5. In a shallow bowl, mix egg with remaining 1 tbsp. hot sauce. One at a time, gently coat pepper halves with egg mixture, shake to remove excess, and coat with crumbs. Evenly place on the baking sheet.

6. Bake until the coating is crispy and the pepper halves have softened, 25 to 30 minutes.

HG Tip: Be careful when handling jalapeño peppers. Avoid touching your eyes, and wash your hands frequently.

Prep time: 25 minutes

Cook time: 30 minutes

Nutritional information: (3 poppers) 106 calories, 3.5g total fat (2g sat fat), 639mg sodium, 14g carbs, 4.5g fiber, 4.5g sugars, 6.5g protein

‘Til next time… Chew the right thing!