Hungry Girl's Next-Level Broccoli-Bacon Salad

One of the best things about summer is all the cookouts! Every potluck needs some yummy salads, and this crazy-flavorful broccoli-based dish is an absolute winner. Broccoli skeptics, get ready to rethink your position.

Next-Level Broccoli-Bacon Salad

Serves 6

6 strips center-cut bacon or turkey bacon

4 cups small broccoli florets

¼ cup light mayonnaise

2 Tbsp. seasoned rice vinegar

1 cup chopped red bell pepper

½ cup finely chopped sweet onion

1 cup chopped tomatoes

1 cup halved grapes

1. Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Fill a large bowl with ice and cold water.

2. Meanwhile, cook bacon until crispy, either in a skillet or in the microwave. (See package for cook time and temperature.)

3. Add broccoli to the boiling water. Cook until bright green and crisp-tender, about 2 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer broccoli to the ice water.

4. In a medium bowl, whisk mayo with vinegar until uniform. Chop or crumble bacon.

5. Once broccoli is cool, drain water and remove ice cubes. Pat dry, if needed. Add bacon, pepper, and onion. Top with mayo mixture, and stir to coat. Fold in tomatoes and grapes.

HG Tip: If making this dish the day before serving it, don’t add the bacon until you’re ready to serve. Soggy bacon = sad times.

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

Nutritional Information: ⅙th of recipe (about 1 cup): 123 calories, 5.5g total fat (1g sat fat), 370mg sodium, 15g carbs, 3g fiber, 9g sugars, 5g protein

‘Til next time… Chew the right thing!