Pretty much everyone in Hollywood has gorgeous hair and glowing skin. How do they do it

Image zoom

Lisa Lillien is the author of the popular Hungry Girl website and email newsletter, featuring smart, funny advice on guilt-free eating. She is also the author of eight cookbooks, five of which debuted at number one on the New York Times Best Sellers list. Read her PEOPLE.com blog every Monday for slimmed-down celebrity recipes and more.

Pretty much everyone in Hollywood has gorgeous hair and glowing skin. How do they do it?

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

I’m sure there are some lotions, potions and incredible hairdressers involved — but your diet can also play a big part in beauty. Here are a few delicious foods that are great for your outside as well as your inside:

Strawberries for Whiter Teeth

Wanna score a gleaming smile? Skip the white strips — strawberries taste way better. (Nobody’s making white-strip-topped cheesecake.) Their astringent malic acid, along with vitamin C, can help get rid of stains and plaque, according to Dr. Oz. So chow down on those berries. Just keep some floss around for those pesky post-snack seeds …

Image zoom

Citrus for a Glowing Complexion

No, don’t rub lemon juice on your face — just add it to your diet. We all know that citrus is packed with vitamin C, which can help repair collagen. Meaning, glowing skin! Plus, it’s an antioxidant, which can help slow the effects of aging. I like to start the day with a cup of hot water with fresh lemon squeezed into it. It’s a super-easy way to get some C first thing in the morning.

Image zoom

Almonds for Stronger Nails

One of my snack staples just happens to strengthen fingernails! It’s due to the biotin and vitamin E found in the nuts, doctors say. Keep those 100-calorie packs of almonds handy for that 3 p.m. nagging hunger.

Image zoom

Coconuts for Hydrated Skin

Hydrated skin is healthy skin, so sipping on coconut water is a nice way to hydrate if you’re bored with plain H2O. If you want to feel even more like a star, Coco Libre is Jennie Garth‘s go-to beverage (and good stuff!).

Image zoom

Greek Yogurt for Healthier Gums

In one study of nearly 1,000 people, those who regularly ate dairy — milk, cheese and yogurt — were less likely to get gum disease. Greek yogurt is also a great snack for slimming down, Mix it with avocado and make my lightened-up guacamole!

Image zoom

Avocado to Fight Sunburn

Speaking of my guac: While sunscreen is always your best friend, avocados may also protect against sunburn, according to this research review. (Full disclosure: The review was supported by the Hass Avocado Board, but the studies were done at legit universities.) Why the benefit? Scientists cite the fruit’s high levels of carotenoids, which are powerful antioxidants.

Image zoom

Olive Oil for Younger Skin

Turns out the fountain of youth is filled with olive oil! Eating the oil may prevent your skin from aging, finds one study. The fatty acids may reduce inflammation and stress on your skin, researchers hypothesize.

Image zoom

Sweet Potatoes for Healthier Hair

Sweet potatoes just got even sweeter. Their high amounts of beta-carotene are converted to vitamin A in the body, which is essential to hair growth, explains Dr. Joy Bauer. Not enough vitamin A and your locks may become dry and dull. Give this slimmed-down sweet potato casserole a whirl.

‘Til next time… Chew the right thing!