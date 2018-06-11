Slash Your Sugar Intake with Hungry Girl's Homemade Barbecue Sauce Recipe

Lisa Lillien is the author of the popular Hungry Girl website and email newsletter, featuring smart, funny advice on guilt-free eating. She is also the author of twelve books, six of which debuted at number one on the New York Times Best Sellers list. Read her PEOPLE.com blog every Monday for slimmed-down celebrity recipes and more.

Grills are overflowing with barbecue chicken all summer long, but have you ever thought to douse your seafood in the sweet ‘n tangy sauce? It’s one of my favorite combos!

For this recipe, I whip up a simple barbecue sauce that’s way lower in sugar than most bottled brands. It’s the flavor you love without excess calories.

And trust me, once you try shrimp with barbecue sauce, you’ll be craving it forever!

Seafood Skewers with Not-So-Secret Barbecue Sauce

Serves 4

¼ cup canned tomato sauce

2 tbsp. ketchup

2 tsp. brown sugar (not packed)

2 tsp. apple cider vinegar

½ tsp. garlic powder

6 oz. (about 5) large raw sea scallops

4 oz. raw skinless salmon

4 oz. (about 8) large raw shrimp, tails removed, deveined, peeled

⅛ tsp. salt and black pepper

10 cherry tomatoes

1 medium zucchini, cut into cherry-tomato-sized pieces

1. In a small bowl, combine tomato sauce, ketchup, brown sugar, vinegar, and garlic powder. Mix well.

2. Cut scallops and salmon into pieces similar in size to the shrimp. Sprinkle seafood with salt and pepper.

3. Alternately thread seafood and veggies onto 4 skewers.

4. Bring a grill or grill pan sprayed with nonstick spray to medium heat. Cover and cook skewers for about 5 minutes per side, until seafood is cooked through and veggies have softened.

5. Drizzle or brush with sauce, or serve sauce on the side.

HG Tip: Before assembling, soak wooden skewers in water for 30 minutes to prevent burning.

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 10 minutes

Nutritional Information: (1 skewer): 138 calories, 3g total fat (0.5g sat fat), 509mg sodium, 10g carbs, 1.5g fiber, 6.5g sugars, 17.5g protein

’Til next time… Chew the right thing!