Lisa Lillien is the author of the popular Hungry Girl website and email newsletter, featuring smart, funny advice on guilt-free eating. She is also the author of nine books, six of which debuted at number one on the New York Times Best Sellers list. Read her PEOPLE.com blog every Monday for slimmed-down celebrity recipes and more.



There’s something about mashed potatoes that makes them totally irresistible. Is it the potatoes themselves? The creamy butter? The richness? All of these things contribute to the yumminess of mashed spuds. However, they also result in a side dish that can be a fat-packed disaster.

Now I love potatoes as much as the next person, but adding mashed cauliflower can supersize your serving! After factoring in light butter and fat-free half & half, I found I had a little extra wiggle room in the nutritional details. So I added bacon! Why not, right?

Hungry Girl’s Bacon Mashies

Makes 4 servings

One 12-oz. russet potato

3 cups cauliflower florets

3 slices center-cut bacon or turkey bacon

3 tbsp. fat-free half & half

1 tbsp. light whipped butter or light buttery spread

¼ tsp. salt, or more to taste

Optional seasoning: black pepper

1. Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Meanwhile, peel and cube potato.

2. Add cauliflower and cubed potato to boiling water. Once returned to a boil, reduce heat to medium. Cook until potato and cauliflower are very tender, 15 – 20 minutes.

3. Meanwhile, cook bacon until crispy, either in a large skillet over medium heat or on a microwave-safe plate in the microwave. (See package for cook time.) Crumble or chop.

4. Drain water and transfer cauliflower and potato to a large bowl. Add half & half, butter, and salt. Thoroughly mash and mix. Stir in bacon, and enjoy!

1 serving: 130 calories, 3g fat, 317mg sodium, 21g carbs, 3g fiber, 3g sugars, 5.5g protein

