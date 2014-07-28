Being the grande dame of 'Duck Dynasty,' Kay Robertson (a.k.a. Miss Kay) knows plenty about down-home living (despite the meteoric rise of the Robertson family).

Lisa Lillien is the author of the popular Hungry Girl website and email newsletter, featuring smart, funny advice on guilt-free eating. She is also the author of nine books, six of which debuted at number one on the New York Times Best Sellers list. Read her PEOPLE.com blog every Monday for slimmed-down celebrity recipes and more.



Fun fact: On the show, Kay has stated her belief that eating squirrel brains makes a person smart. Now, I’m an adventurous eater — but when playing around with Robertson’s recipes in the kitchen this week, I decided to go with something a little more tame.

Cornbread is delicious and a definite home-cooking staple, and Kay’s spiced-up, bacon-topped [premium title=”Mexican Cornbread” url=”http://peoplem.ag/zG0Or”%5D recipe is great. But if you’re watching fat and calories, try my guilt-free spin, made in a muffin pan for built-in portion control. The results? Ducking unbelievable!

‘Til next time… Chew the right thing!

HG’s Baconed-Up Cornbread Muffins

Makes 12

1 cup all-purpose flour

¾ cup yellow cornmeal

1/2 cup granulated white sugar

1 tbsp. baking powder

¼ tsp. salt

1½ cups canned cream-style corn

¾ cup fat-free liquid egg substitute

¾ cup fat-free plain Greek yogurt

1 tbsp. diced jalapeños (fresh or canned and drained)

1 cup shredded reduced-fat cheddar cheese

¼ cup precooked real crumbled bacon

1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Line a 12-cup muffin pan with foil baking cups, or spray it with nonstick spray.

2. In a large bowl, mix flour, cornmeal, sugar, baking powder and salt.

3. In a medium bowl, thoroughly mix cream-style corn, egg substitute, yogurt, jalapeños and cheese. Transfer contents to the large bowl, and stir well.

4. Evenly distribute batter among the lined or sprayed cups of the muffin pan. Sprinkle with bacon.

5. Bake until a toothpick inserted into the center of a muffin comes out clean, 18-20 minutes. Let cool in pan for 30 minutes and enjoy.

In 1 serving (1 muffin): 174 calories, 3g fat, 442mg sodium, 28.5g carbs, 1.5g fiber, 11g sugars, 8.5g protein