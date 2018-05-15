Hummus Milkshakes Now Exist at This Restaurant Chain

While there’s been many crazy food creations over the years, this might be the craziest one yet.

In addition to their traditional menu items like falafel and pita, NYC-based restaurant chain The Hummus & Pita Co. recently revealed that they will now be selling hummus milkshakes. The concoction, which is $5 for 12 ounces, is made with chickpeas, tahini, banana, dates, and almond milk, making it vegan, gluten- and dairy-free.

If you’re not a fan of plain hummus and are looking for a little more flavor—don’t worry—the shake also comes in chocolate, strawberry, pistachio and butter pecan.

And if you think milkshakes are the only hummus-based dessert option, think again. The restaurant also offers another way to indulge with their chocolate, cookie dough and cake batter hummus dips.

From now until May 20, people who purchase a hummus shake can get a second one for free—which means you can use the buddy system to give this interesting beverage a chance.