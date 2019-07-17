Hummus Sold Under 10 Different Brands Recalled Over Listeria Concerns

Image zoom

Ten brands of hummus distributed throughout the U.S. have been recalled over listeria concerns, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration said.

The Houston-based company Pita Pal issued a voluntary recall of its hummus products after an FDA inspection found Listeria monocytogenes at its manufacturing facility.

The chickpea-based dip is also sold under the brand names Bucee’s, Fresh Thyme, Harris Teeter, Lantana, Lidl, Reasor’s, Roundy’s, Schnucks and 7-Select.

The FDA said that no listeria was found in any Pita Pal products, and that no illnesses have been reported, but the hummus was recalled anyway “out of an abundance of caution.”

Pita Pal said the recalled products were made between May 30 and June 25, and that customers are encouraged to return them to their place of purchase for a full refund.

Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people and people with weakened immune systems, according to the FDA.

In healthy people, it can cause symptoms like high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, and can also lead to miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The organism also prompted a recall of avocados in March, as well as various fruits and vegetables in July.