Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds Reignite Their Feud for Charity—and They Want Fans to Pick Sides

At least this time, the fighting is for a good cause — Sam's Club is teaming up with the actors to make donations to the Laughing Man Foundation and the SickKids Foundation

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds are feuding again — but this time it's all for a good cause.

Starting Nov. 10, and running through Dec. 20, the purchase of Aviation Gin or Laughing Man Coffee at Sam's Club will count as a vote for Reynolds or Jackson, respectively.

"You can side with me and not only affirm Ryan is the canned cranberry sauce of human beings, but also contribute to the Laughing Man Foundation, which helps farming communities around the world," Jackman says in a hilarious ad that Reynolds posted on his Instagram.

"Or you could side with me, to send a message that like mistletoe, Hugh just makes things awkward." Reynolds counters. "Sam's Club will help me support efforts to provide compassionate care to sick children through the SickKids Foundation."

Image zoom Credit: Sam's Club

Purchasing either product isn't your only way to vote — you can also head to SamsClub.com/thefeud to vote and enter for a chance to attend a virtual party with the Wolverine and Deadpool actors.

Ultimately, the winner of this feud will only receive bragging rights as Sam's Club plans on donating equal amounts to both charities on Dec. 20.

Jackman and Reynolds' feud has been going on for years — and it all started because of Scarlett Johansson.

In an interview with The Daily Beast, Jackman explained how he started teasing Reynolds, 43, over his recent (at the time) marriage to Scarlett Johansson. The two were married from 2008 to 2011 before Reynolds married wife Blake Lively in 2012.

“I met him back on Wolverine, and I used to ream him because I was very close friends with Scarlett, and Scarlett had just married Ryan, so when he came on set I was like, ‘Hey, you better be on your best behavior here, pal, because I’m watching,’ and we started ribbing each other that way, and then it all escalated with the Deadpool thing and him calling me out, and trying to manipulate me through social media to do what he wanted,” Jackman explained.

Nowadays, the actors take swipes at each other on social media, and in each other's ads, of course.