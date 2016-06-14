The Top Chef judge shares a recipe the whole family will love

Chef Hugh Acheson cannot bear to see perfectly viable food in the garbage.



So for his salmon with parsley farro recipe—which the chef will prepare at the 2016 Food & Wine Classic in Aspen June 17-19 as part of his Ultimate Grain Bowl seminar—he’s sure to make use of the entire herb in the protein-filled dish.

Don’t throw away the parsley stems, says Acheson, who minces them with the leaves. “The stems are often overlooked and pack a bigger flavor punch,” adds the Top Chef judge of the recipe shared exclusively in this week’s issue of PEOPLE. “Using the minced stems will make you a thriftier, smarter cook.”

When it comes to shopping for the salmon, “Find a fishmonger who’s name you know,” he says. “If you know their name, they are probably apt to sell you better fish. That said, at least find a great store to buy good fish from.”

Hugh Acheson’s Salmon with Parsley Farro

Serves: 2

4 tbsp. olive oil, divided

1 shallot, minced

1 cup farro, rinsed

1½ tsp. kosher salt, divided

2 (5-oz.) boneless, skinless salmon fillets

¼ tsp. black pepper

1 bunch flat-leaf parsley, minced

1. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a saucepan over medium-high heat until shimmering. Add the shallot, and cover with a tight-fitting lid. Cook until translucent, about 2 minutes. Add the farro, and cook, stirring constantly, 1 minute. Add 4½ cups water and 1 teaspoon salt; increase heat to high. Bring mixture to a boil; reduce heat to low, and simmer until farro is tender, 30 to 40 minutes. Drain farro, and spread on baking sheet; cool until ready to use.

2. Heat remaining oil in a medium skillet over medium-high heat. Pat salmon dry; sprinkle with pepper and remaining salt. Cook in hot oil until edges start to turn brown, about 4 minutes on each side.