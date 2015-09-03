Skinning a Watermelon Is Your New Labor Day Party Trick
Consider your contribution to the Labor Day festivities handled.
Mark Rober, a former NASA engineer, is using his pedigree for the greater good of teaching you how to impress and/or spook your friends at your next cookout with this trick for perfectly “skinning” a watermelon.
Emphasis on trick here because, despite what your eyes may be telling you, that’s actually notthe same watermelon.
In his step-by-step instructional video, Rober shows the method to his madness, and it’s more obvious than you’d think: All you need is two similarly-sized watermelons, a knife, a dish-scrubbing pad (yes, really), and a spoon. We’ll let him take it from here.
This is the second time Rober has demonstrated how to transform a watermelon: In a previous viral video of his, he uses a wire coat hanger and a drill to make an adorable — if, a little bit creepy (his words) — one-ingredient slushie straight out of the fruit.
RELATED: A Genius Hack for Slicing Cherry Tomatoes
—Shay Spence, @chezspence