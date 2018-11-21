Can You Actually Microwave Your Thanksgiving Turkey? Butterball Says Yes

After a prank where people texted their parents asking how to cook a 25-lb. turkey in the microwave has gone viral, Butterball is coming forward, revealing that you actually can cook your Thanksgiving bird this way.

The poultry company, who has their own Turkey Talk Line where they help people answer cooking questions, tells Today that it is possible to cook a small turkey in the microwave, if that’s the route you need to go.

The Thanksgiving prank surfaced last week and had many parents scratching their heads, trying to answer how to cook a turkey in the microwave. Their hilarious responses were then posted to social media, thanks to millennials around the world.

Although most people would say cooking your turkey in the oven or a deep fryer is the much better way to go, these are Butterball’s instructions for microwaving:

1. Thaw the turkey first. Never put a frozen turkey in the microwave!

2. Place the turkey breast side down on a microwave-safe dish or plate.

3. First, microwave it for 4 minutes per pound on full power (for example, 36 minutes for a 9-pound turkey) to get the cooking process started. After this initial cook time, the rest of the cooking needs to be on a lower power setting.

4. Remove the drippings and baste the partially-cooked turkey so it begins to get that golden-brown skin.

5. Flip the turkey over and cook it at 50 percent power for 8 minutes per pound (72 minutes total). Stop cooking every 18 minutes to check the turkey’s temperature with a meat thermometer and baste it with the natural juices or a browning sauce.

6. When the turkey reaches a temperature of 180 to 185 degrees in the thigh and 170 to 175 degrees in the breast, it is ready and safe to eat.

7. Baste the turkey once more before serving.

While the microwave is doable, we still suggest the old-fashioned way, and Ree Drummond has the perfect method.

And if you do get stuck, Butterball experts are just a phone call away — because it’s likely your parents are no longer talking to you after that kind of prank.