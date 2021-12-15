How to Make These Family-Friendly Frozen Whipped Cream Hot Chocolate Toppers
Grab some hot cocoa, let the kids roll up their sleeves, and create a winter wonderland of fun
Have a cup of cheer with these frosty whipped cream toppers, perfect for mugs of hot chocolate.
Use your favorite cookie cutters— or take our lead with a winter-wonderland theme—to pop out festive edible designs.
After cutting out shapes, let the kids add sparkling sanding sugar, colorful sprinkles or crushed candy canes on top, and then refreeze as directed.
Frozen Whipped Cream Toppers
2 cups very cold heavy cream
1 tsp. vanilla extract
1/4 cup powdered sugar
1/2 Tbsp. instant nonfat dry milk powder
1. In a large bowl, beat cold cream and vanilla with an electric mixer on low speed until foamy, about 1 minute. Increase speed to medium-high, and gradually add sugar and milk powder, beating until fully incorporated and soft peaks form about 2 minutes.
2. Immediately transfer whipped cream to a parchment-paper-lined 9x12-inch rimmed baking sheet using a rubber spatula.
3. Spread whipped cream into an even layer, about 1 inch thick.
4. Place baking sheet in the freezer until mixture hardens, at least 3 hours or up to overnight.
5. Cut out frozen whipped cream shapes using cookie cutters. Return the whipped cream cut outs to the freezer until ready to serve, at least 1 hour. Serve over hot chocolate.