People.com Food How to Make the Perfect Espresso in Chocolate-Dipped Cones for Your Awards Night How to Make the Perfect Espresso in Chocolate-Dipped Cones for Your Awards Night By People Staff January 31, 2020 03:45 PM FB Twitter ellipsis More Pinterest Mail Email iphone Send Text Message Print Take home the real award with the menu for your party. Check out the video above to get our top tips on making the most delicious Espresso in Chocolate Dipped Cones for your Awards Night party. Advertisement EDIT POST