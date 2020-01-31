How to Make the Perfect Espresso in Chocolate-Dipped Cones for Your Awards Night

By People Staff
January 31, 2020 03:45 PM

Take home the real award with the menu for your party. Check out the video above to get our top tips on making the most delicious Espresso in Chocolate Dipped Cones for your Awards Night party.

Advertisement
EDIT POST
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.