People.com Food How to Make the Perfect Cinnamon Roll Ice Cream Bowls for Your Super Bowl Party How to Make the Perfect Cinnamon Roll Ice Cream Bowls for Your Super Bowl Party By People Staff January 01, 2020 09:00 AM FB Twitter ellipsis More Pinterest Mail Email iphone Send Text Message Print Almost as important as the action on the field? The menu for the party. Check out the video above to get our top tips on making the most delicious Cinnamon Roll Ice Cream Bowls for your Super Bowl party. Advertisement EDIT POST