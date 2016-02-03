The Bagel Store's owner and head baker has been making these colorful bagels for 20 years

Here's How Those Instagram-Famous Rainbow Bagels Are Really Made (VIDEO)

While sweet-toothed foodies have ventured out to Brooklyn, N.Y. to get their hands on a coveted rainbow bagel, Insider took it one step further by filming the meticulous how-to — a process owner and head baker Scot Rosillo has been practicing for 20 years at The Bagel Store.

“It’s an absolute labor of passion and art,” he says in the video, previously sharing with Business Insider that it takes approximately five hours to crank out 100 bagels. “A tremendous amount of discipline is required to make the world’s most beautiful bagel. And this is what we do down here.”

In order to capture the rainbow bagels’ medley of vibrant colors, the store’s team of bakers first individually dye the dough with neon blue, green, pink and orange hues before cutting them into mounds, separated by color. The mounds are then flattened and layered on top of each other to deliver equal amounts of each color in each bagel.

The layered dough is then sliced and rolled into bagel shapes before being placed in the oven.

“You feel great when the customers come in looking for the rainbow bagels,” says baker Osiel Escober. “That’s the best feeling for us”

Although the store’s staple breakfast bagel is served with a funfetti-style cream cheese — made with real cake mix and sprinkles for an added sugar boost — customers can also add cotton candy to their rainbow bagel.

How’s that for sweet?