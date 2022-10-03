How to Make a 'Hocus Pocus' Charcuterie Board for Halloween

Winnie, I smell cheese!

Hocus Pocus has become a Halloween classic over the years, and as a result, it has inspired some fun food trends, including a bewitching twist on a cheese and charcuterie board.

First gaining popularity in October 2020, the Hocus Pocus charcuterie board has been recreated by many fans over the years. And with the recent release of Disney+'s Hocus Pocus 2 on Sept. 30, people are being introduced to the trend yet again.

Thankfully, the board is fairly easy to put together and interchangeable based on your food preferences. Mostly, it consists of three Brie cheese wheels to represent the three Sanderson sisters, with a mix of various other foods for their hair and costumes.

If you're hoping to create the magical treat for your next Halloween movie night with friends, you're in luck, because we've broken down the key ingredients for each Sanderson sister below.

Ingredients you need for Winifred for the Hocus Pocus charcuterie board

You'll want to start with a Brie cheese wheel to represent Winifred's face, which you will then decorate with sliced olives for the eyes and some sort of red fruit for the lips — usually either strawberries or raspberries. You can also do a fruit snack to showcase Winifred's puckered lips.

To create Winifred's iconic red updo, salami or pepperoni should do the trick. You'll likely want to roll them up and hold them together with toothpicks to really capture her hair buns.

Finally, for the outfit, you'll want some sort of green food to emulate her dress from the film. This is where you can get creative, using anything from kiwi to green grapes.

Ingredients you need for Mary for the Hocus Pocus charcuterie board

For the base, you'll want to start with a Brie cheese wheel to represent Mary's face along with sliced olives for her eyes and red fruit for her lips. You can also do Twizzlers if you're wanting a candy snack for the board!

For Mary's hair, grab either blackberries or blueberries formed alongside the right side of the cheese wheel and scattered above to replicate her side ponytail.

For Mary's outfit, you can spread some orange slices at the bottom of the cheese wheels to replicate her orange and maroon dress. Grapes also work if that's more your thing!

Ingredients you need for Sarah for the Hocus Pocus charcuterie board

Like the rest of the Sanderson sisters, you should start with a Brie cheese wheel to represent Sarah's face along with sliced olives for her eyes and red fruit for her lips.

For her hair, you'll want to cut up blocks of white cheese alongside the Brie wheel representing her long wavy blonde locks in the film.

Since Sarah has a similar look to Mary, you'll want to differentiate which foods you use for each of them so that the colors aren't too similar. Darker grapes work as well as sliced strawberries.

Other ingredients you need for the Hocus Pocus charcuterie board

For the rest of the charcuterie board, it's all up to you! If you're wanting to stick with the spooky theme, you can grab some Boo Chips and candy in the shapes of witches' hats and black cats. You can also make some witches brooms with mini Reese's cups and pretzels.

Keep scrolling for even more ideas for your Hocus Pocus charcuterie board.

Hocus Pocus 2, starring Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker, is streaming on Disney+ now.