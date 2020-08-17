How to Make Disneyland's Famous Fried Pickles at Home

The California theme park recently released the recipe for one of their cult-favorite foods, and we put it to the test

Disneyland is still closed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic, but just because you can't stroll down Main Street, U.S.A. doesn't mean you can't eat like you're there.

The California theme park might be best known for churros, Dole Whip and Mickey-shaped ice cream bars, but insiders know that there are so many other fantastic food options that you're not going to find at a refreshment cart.

Case in point: the fried pickles from Carnation Cafe, a sit-down restaurant located right on Main Street when you walk into the park. Gloriously crispy and served with a tangy and ever-so-slightly spicy ranch dipping sauce, they have gained a passionate following over the years for good reason.

As someone who, before the pandemic, spent perhaps an unhealthy amount of time eating at theme parks and documenting it on Instagram, I can say without hesitation that these fried pickles remain one of my favorite snacks I've ever had anywhere. And so when Disney released the official recipe this summer, I knew I had to make them for myself.

And it was a success! In the recipe, the pickle spears undergo a pretty standard breading procedure, getting dredged in flour, then eggs, then a panko breadcrumb-parmesan mixture. For the dipping sauce, you simply mix together ranch dressing, mayonnaise, sriracha, lime juice, salt and pepper.

Unlike the at-home Dole Whip recipe they released in April (which is made with ice cream even though the real stuff inside the parks is famously dairy-free), this recipe actually replicates the Disneyland version quite nicely.

The panko breadcrumbs make the perfect crispy exterior and the dipping sauce is both tangy and just a little bit spicy. Here are a few of my tips that you should follow for ultimate success (repeated from my Instagram post above.)

Although the pickles already have a ton of flavor, I like to season the breadcrumbs as well. I used 1/2 tsp. each paprika, garlic powder, and Tony's creole seasoning.

After breading, I let the pickles sit on a baking sheet in the refrigerator for 20-30 minutes. You don't have to do this, but I think it helps the breading stick better.

To brighten up the dipping sauce a bit, toss in a fresh herb like basil, parsley or dill.

The recipe calls for frying in canola oil, but I used vegetable oil or you can use any other neutral oil with a high smoke point. I've heard others have even had success in an air fryer, but I can't confirm myself.

Now go forth and fry some pickles! It may not be exactly as magical as a day at Disneyland, but it is guaranteed to bring at least some temporary joy.