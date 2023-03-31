Here's How to Get Free Refills at Starbucks, According to a Barista

The app hack includes a limited number of refill beverage options

By
Antonia DeBianchi
Antonia DeBianchi headshot
Antonia DeBianchi

Antonia DeBianchi is an Associate Editor, Food & Lifestyle, at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 31, 2023 03:25 PM
Starbucks
Photo: SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty

Free refills at Starbucks? Yes, please.

Starbucks barista and content creator Mariam (@peachiemariam) took the time to explain to her followers that it's possible (and legitimate) to get free refills at the coffee chain or the locations inside a Target.

"You can go to Target, get a drink when you get it, go shopping and come back before you leave and get a refill. Or you can go to a regular Starbucks, get a drink, study for like an hour or two and then get a refill before you leave again," she said in an Instagram video.

Mariam then explained that no matter what drink you ordered before, be it a matcha or a salted cream cold brew, "as long as I have the Starbucks app, I can get a refill."

There's one catch — the savvy deal will only get you an extra regular coffee or tea, not a second serving of your original drink order.

The Starbucks app includes a breakdown on how refills work. "At participating stores, you can use your registered Starbucks card or Starbucks app to purchase a beverage and then present that same Starbucks card or Starbucks account in the app to get free refilled of brewed coffee (hot, ice coffee or cold brew), and tea (hot or iced, not including lemonade during the same store visit regardless of the original beverage," the app reads.

Mariam confirmed that "you can only get like cream, sugar, classic, that's it. No cold foam, no lemonade, no stuff like that."

She then reiterated that "the refill itself is free as long as you have the app."

starbucks
peachiemariam/instagram

"Remember to always be kind to your baristas, some might be new and not know of this yet, but as long as you have the app and scan it before ordering your first drink you can get a refill!" she closed off the caption.

While refills aren't offered via the drive thru, the company's official policy also said that customers without a registered account can purchase a refill at a "reduced price."

