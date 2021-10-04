How to Bake Lizzo's TikTok-Famous Vegan Ice Cream Bread

We put the recipe to the test with in our new Celeb Eats TikTok series, hosted by Tway Nguyen.

From pop star to TikTok star!

Lizzo, 33, often shares vegan recipe tutorials, "what I eat in a day" videos and taste tests with her 19 million followers on app. One video — in which she tried mustard squirted on watermelon, duetting creator @yayayayummy — even won her a MTV Video Music Award for best artist x creator collab.

In June 2020, the "Rumors" singer showed fans how she made her Vegan Ice Cream Bread. The recipe video, featuring Ben & Jerry's non-dairy ice cream, racked up more than 250,000 likes on TikTok.

With just a few ingredients and 45 minutes in the oven, the loaf looks like the perfect sweet treat to share. But is it worthy of a chef's kiss? As the recipe continues to intrigue the ice-cream loving internet, we at PEOPLE decided to put it to the test.

In our new TikTok series Celeb Eats, host Tway Nguyen ("Twaydabae") whips up recipes inspired by her favorite celebrities. Part cooking tutorial, part review and a whole lot of personality, Tway delights audiences while encouraging them to try the recipes at home and share their results. Celeb Eats is produced in partnership with Sweety High, an integrated media platform devoted to the authentic expression of creativity for Gen Z.

Watch as Tway makes ice cream bread inspired by Lizzo — and gets an unexpected "arm workout" while stirring the thick mixture before putting it into the oven. Then, test out the treat yourself!

Here's the recipe:

​​INGREDIENTS (makes 1 loaf)

● 1¼ cups all purpose flour

● 2 tsp baking powder

● ½ tsp salt

● 1 pint vegan ice cream (Tway and Lizzo used Ben & Jerry's Vegan Cookie Dough)

DIRECTIONS

1. Preheat the oven to 350°F. Line a bread pan with parchment paper or lightly grease the pan with cooking spray.

2. In a large bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder and salt.

3. Add the softened dairy free ice cream.

4. Stir together very well until no flour remains.

5. It will be sticky, but carefully pour mixture into the baking pan and spread as evenly as possible.

6. Cook for 40-45 minutes or until a toothpick inserted comes out clean.

7. Remove and let cool.